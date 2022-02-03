Uttarakhand Polls to choose between 'Kaam Karne wale', 'Kaale Karname wale': CM Dhami

With just a few days left for Uttarakhand Assembly Elections to begin, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a public rally in Roorkee of Haridwar on February 02. While speaking at the rally, CM Dhami held that BJP doesn’t indulge in appeasement politics and believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. “Congress is saying they will build a Muslim university in Uttarakhand, if sworn to power. We don't do appeasement politics and believe in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. This poll is to choose between 'Kaam Karne wale' vs 'Kaale Karname wale’,” said the CM.