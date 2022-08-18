UP Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold protest against Centre over various demands

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a 75-hour sit-in protest at Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from August 18 to 20 to press various demands against Centre. The SKM will also protest to seek ‘justice’ in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.