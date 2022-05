UP administration demolishes illegally constructed building in Sonbhadra

The UP administration conducted a demolition drive on May 04 against an illegally constructed hotel in the Sonbhadra district. “The land of the project was illegally occupied, which we have demolished this morning on the instructions of our district officer. Will demolish whatever illegal occupation has been done on government land even now,” said Shailendra Mishra, SDM, Duddhi Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.