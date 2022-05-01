Tri-service Chiefs have trained together, will work together for India’s National Security: Army Chief

New Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on May 01 said that the Tri-service Chiefs have trained together and will work together for India’s National Security and Defence. “I have known the other two Service chiefs well. It is a good beginning of synergy, cooperation and jointmanship among the three Services. I assure you that all three of us will work together and take things forward for national security and defence,” he added.