Social worker Chultim Chonjor awarded Padma Shri

Social worker Chultim Chonjor was conferred with the Padma Shri Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 9. Chultim Chonjor single-handedly constructed a 38-km stretch of road from Ramjak to Kargyak village in Ladakh. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).