SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday (Nov 21) issued a harsh warning to Patanjali Ayurved - a company co-founded by popular Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The apex court told the company to stop making false and misleading claims in advertisements about its medicines as a cure for several diseases or otherwise, prepare to fork out Rs 1 crore ($120,000) as a penalty for each claim.