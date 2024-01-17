Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha: With less than a week left for Ram Lalla's much-awaited homecoming, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 16 said that ‘Bharat Mein Ram Ke Bina Koi Kaam Nahi Hota.’ He asserted the importance of Ram’s name in Indian culture.