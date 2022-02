People take refuge in night shelter as cold wave grips Delhi

As Delhi grapples with the cold wave, the homeless people are taking refuge in the night shelters near Sarai Kale Khan. While speaking to ANI the caretaker of the shelter said. "People from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh are staying in this night shelter with COVID-appropriate behaviour. We serve them food three times a day."