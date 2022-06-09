Number of start-ups in India has increased to 70,000 in last 8 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while attending the inaugural ceremony of the Biotech Start-up Expo 2022 in Delhi said that number of start-ups in India has increased from few hundreds to 70,000 in last 8 years. “In the last 8 years, the number of start-ups in our country has increased from a few hundred to 70,000 in about 60 different industries. More than 5,000 start-ups are associated with the biotech sector,” said PM Modi.