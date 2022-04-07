NMCG launches digital dashboard to monitor work of District Ganga Committees

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has launched a portal to digitally monitor the work performance of District ganga Committees. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presided over the meeting to launch the digital dashboard. This will help to frequently monitor the progress of Namami Gange projects in the districts, their operation and maintenance, identification, tapping and monitoring of drains falling in the river within the district boundary. NMCG will hold a virtual meeting every week with District Ganga Committees to monitor the work performance. The National Mission for Clean Ganga is working towards cleaning and rejuvenating the Ganga river and ensuring that the flow of clean water remains intact.