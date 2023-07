Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

TMC leader Sushmita Dev visited the relief camps in Manipur on July 29 and said I have come here for the second time people are suffering and are thinking that when will they return home. Union Home Minister Amit shah is threatening people to not make videos, it is wrong.

