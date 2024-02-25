Goods Train Runs Driverless For 70km At 100 Kmph From Jammu To Punjab Probe Ordered

In a stunning incident caught on camera, an unmanned freight train embarked on an unexpected journey from Kathua station in Jammu and Kashmir to a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. The diesel locomotive-hauled goods train, consisting of 53 wagons loaded with chip stones, traversed over 70 kilometers with no drivers onboard. Despite the absence of human control, the train managed to accelerate to nearly 100 km/hr before authorities intervened.