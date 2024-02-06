हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
Top News
Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly recommends action against L-G, Chief Secretary
Weather update: IMD predicts rains in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, other states; full list here
From Axis Bank to Canara Bank: Four banks increased FD rates for senior citizens, check details
Meet engineer who cracked UPSC IFS exam with AIR 90 after 5 failed attempts, shares tips to clear exam
Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'
'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup
'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate
Latest News
Webstory
Budget 2024
DNA Verified
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
News Letter
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobile
english
3077098
Home
Videos
videoDetails
From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament
From attacking ‘Parivarvaad’ to mocking INDIA bloc | PM Modi’s fiery speech in Lok Sabha
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Jawan
Asia Cup
G 20
Popular Stories
More
After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral
DNA TV Show: What is Public Examination Bill 2024 introduced by Centre in Lok Sabha? Know here
Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain today, check full forecast here
Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti wins Best Global Music Album, see full list of winners
Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian, he donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Premji, Nadar
Most Viewed
More
5 Bigg Boss contestants who ac...
Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensha...
In pics: Orry attends Nandita ...
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare recept...
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes s...
Speed Reads
More
UPI transactions not working, netizens claim several bank servers down
'Mamata Banerjee is very much part of...': Rahul Gandhi denies rift in INDIA alliance, claims seat-sharing talks on
ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2023 to be out tomorrow: Official website, how to download here
Britain's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: Big blow to India, star player not taking field due to...
Most Watched
More
Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone
IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List
Shocking! Passenger Attacks Indigo Pilot Over Flight Delay I
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who G
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights: Dube & Jaiswal Scores Fifty
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
Subscribe Now
Thank you