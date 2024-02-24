Search icon
Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

Tear gas fired and stones thrown at a farmers meet in Haryana. On Jan 23, a meeting of farmers in Haryana's Kheri Chopta turned violent after police fired tear gas and detained leaders. Thousands of farmers had gathered at Kheri Chopta after farm groups asked them to participate in a march towards the Khanauri border. In response to the calls, the Haryana police increased security as a preventative measure. However, things soon escalated after the police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border. This resulted in an outbreak of stone-pelting by the farmers, further aggravating the already tense situation.

