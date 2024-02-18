Farmers Protest Internet Ban Extended Ahead Of 4th Round of Talks Between Govt And Farmers

Fourth round of talks between farmers and the Center today. Fourth round of talks is scheduled to be held in Chandigarh this evening between farmers and the government. Ahead of the meeting, farmer leaders have asked the Center to bring an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee to MSP. However, the deadlock over the demand continues as the government mulls over the demand for the MSP guarantee. Notably, the previous talks on February 12 did not yield any breakthrough. Meanwhile, the ban on mobile internet services in Haryana was extended for another two days until February 19.