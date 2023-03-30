हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
DNA | Watch doctors' 'unique' protest in Rajasthan
A ground report showed how the doctors have 'metaphorically' started selling juices and have started working on thelas because of the implementation of the bill. Watch the full video to know more.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Akanksha Dubey
Ravindra Jadeja
Atiq Ahmad
Popular Stories
More
Karnataka Elections 2023: Zee Opinion Poll predicts neck-to-neck battle between BJP, Congress; check vote count
Apple iPhone 3D sensor supplier to create parts for company’s first electric vehicle
Calcutta HC orders social media platforms to take down video of Dhruv Rathee mocking Real fruit juice
'No guests after 10 pm, else...': Bizarre rules for bachelors living in Bengaluru's society leaves internet agitated
Urfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan calling her 'extremely brave and gutsy', says 'I'm dead'
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white frin...
Streaming This Week: Rocket Bo...
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil P...
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece A...
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly ma...
Speed Reads
More
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
Chandigarh-Manali in 6 hours via upcoming Kiratpur-Nerchowk-Manali four lane road, check launch date
SSC Exam 2023: Staff Selection Commission releases dates for CHSL, CGL and other exams at ssc.nic.in, direct link here
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time?
Bank holiday on Ram Navami: List of cities where banks will remain closed on March 30
Most Watched
More
Nikki Murder Case: Man kills girlfriend, stuffs her body ins...
Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a pharma company in Valsad ...
Rajasthan: 12-day International Sculpture Symposium held in ...
PM Modi recites poet Dushyant Kumar's poem for Congress in h...
Nagaland polls: People will teach PM Modi a lesson in 2024 e...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall