Breaking News: Haryana INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead In Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh

Haryana INLD president and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar. INLD spokesperson Rakesh Sihag confirmed that the former legislator died after unidentified assailants opened fire at him while he was travelling in an SUV.