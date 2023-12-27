Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi Police find letter addressed to envoy | DNA India News

Israel embassy confirms blast near consulate building in Delhi on Dec 27. The explosion comes at a time when Israel is at war with Hamas in Gaza. A team of Delhi Police reached the incident site in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. During the investigation, police found a letter addressed to the Israeli envoy. However, details of the letter are yet to be made public. More than 22,000 people have died in the war that started with Hamas’ surprise assault on Oct 7.