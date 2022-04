Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament commences in Chandigarh

Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament commenced on April 18 in Chandigarh. It is being organised by the Indian Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB). The tournament, involving participation of 12 teams, will conclude on April 22. The Bangladesh Air Force team is also participating in this tournament. Third Marshal of Air Force Arjan Singh, led the Air Force during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.