Aaditya Thackeray urges new Maharashtra govt to reconsider its decision on Aarey shed plan

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on July 03 said that Maharashtra government should reconsider its decision on Aarey shed plan. “Before this test (Floor test) there is a morality test for MLAs. Shiv Sena has issued a whip. It will be known in the time to come that against whom action will be taken,” he said. “The new Government should not cast their anger for us, on Mumbai. I request the new Government to let the metro car shed in Mumbai itself and not harm the forests here,” he added.