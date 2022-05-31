Sidhu Moose Wala death: Punjabi singer's last rites held in Mansa, mourners gather outside home - In pics

Thousands of mourners crowded outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday to pay their respects to the slain singer.

The last rites of Sidhu Moose Wala have commenced in the Moosa village of Mansa district, with throngs of crowds gathering outside of his residence in Punjab, paying their respects to the slain singer-songwriter and Congress leader.

Moose Wala’s parents had taken his body home from the hospital on Tuesday morning for the deceased singer’s cremation, which was scheduled for 12 noon.