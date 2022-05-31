Sidhu Moose Wala death: Punjabi singer's last rites held in Mansa, mourners gather outside home - In pics

Thousands of mourners crowded outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday to pay their respects to the slain singer.
The last rites of Sidhu Moose Wala have commenced in the Moosa village of Mansa district, with throngs of crowds gathering outside of his residence in Punjab, paying their respects to the slain singer-songwriter and Congress leader.
Moose Wala’s parents had taken his body home from the hospital on Tuesday morning for the deceased singer’s cremation, which was scheduled for 12 noon.
1. Sidhu Moose wala death
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.
2. Sidhu Moose Wala sustained 25 bullet injuries
Sidhu Moose Wala’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination a day after his death, where it was discovered that the Punjabi rapper had sustained 25 bullet injuries.
3. Moose Wala's father received his son's body
Accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am.
4. Punjab police lathi-charged Moose Wala's fans
According to media reports, Punjab police lathi-charged the fans who assembled outside the singer’s residence to maintain the law and order during his last rites.
5. Fan demands justice for Sidhu Moose wala
Fans outside his home-raised slogans to remember the Congress leader, demanding justice for him and his family.
6. Sidhu Moose Wala’s cremation was scheduled for 12 noon
7. Sidhu Moose Wala’s fan following
The cremation of the Punjabi singer was further delayed as crowds of mourners and fans assembled at the gate of his home.
8. On social media
Fans and celebrities from across the world have expressed their sorrow on social media.