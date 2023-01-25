Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS

As India is all set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, iconic buildings and monuments across the country have been illuminated in tricolour. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day from Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade Kartavya. On this day in 1950, Indian Constitution came into effect. Check stunning pictures of some iconic buildings below: