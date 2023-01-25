Search icon
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 25, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

As India is all set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, iconic buildings and monuments across the country have been illuminated in tricolour. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day from Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade Kartavya. On this day in 1950, Indian Constitution came into effect. Check stunning pictures of some iconic buildings below:  

1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
1/6

CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) is illuminated in the colours of the tricolour on the eve of the Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from the states and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage and economic and social progress will be part of the parade on Kartavya Path. (Photo: PTI)

2. Supreme Court

Supreme Court
2/6

Ahead of Republic Day, security in the national capital has been stepped up to ensure a peaceful celebration of the event. (Photo: ANI)

3. A government building in Puducherry

A government building in Puducherry
3/6

According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people will witness the parade on January 26. About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the January 26 parade, which includes the paramilitary forces, and NSG apart from Delhi Police. (Photo: ANI)

4. Central Railway Station in Chennai

Central Railway Station in Chennai
4/6

Puratchi Thalaivar M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station illuminates in tri-colour on the eve of Republic Day, in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

5. India Gate

India Gate
5/6

The Kartavya Path will be monitored with the help of around 150 CCTV cameras, which also have high-resolution cameras.

The high-rise buildings around the Kartavya Path and parade routes will be closed from the evening of January 25. Entry of heavy vehicles will be stopped in Delhi from Wednesday night. (Photo: ANI)

6. Bombay Stock Exchange

Bombay Stock Exchange
6/6

BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) is illuminated in the colours of the tricolour on the eve of Republic Day celebrations, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI) 

