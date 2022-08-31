INS Vikrant: Know all about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier

India is all set to get its first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on September 2.

With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. It is the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier. The carrier is the largest warship to be built in the country.