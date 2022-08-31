INS Vikrant: Know all about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier

With the commissioning of Vikrant on September 2, India will have two operational aircraft carriers.
India is all set to get its first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on September 2.
With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. It is the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier. The carrier is the largest warship to be built in the country.
1. Who designed INS Vikrant?
The new aircraft carrier is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by the Cochin Shipyard. Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. (Photo: PTI)
2. Features
It has around 2,200 compartments designed for a crew of around 1,600, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors. It is equipped with a ski-jump for launching aircraft, and a set of three ‘arrester wires’ for their recovery onboard. (Photo: PTI)
3. Capability
The ship will be capable of operating 30 aircraft including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters, as well as the Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and the indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). (Photo: PTI)
4. Speed
The 262 m long and 62 m wide ‘Vikrant’ has a maximum designed speed of 28 knots (about 52 km/h) with an endurance of 7500 NM, the Indian Navy has said. (Photo: PTI)
5. Components
According to the Defence Ministry, more than 75% of its components are indigenously procured, with half a dozen major industrial firms and over 100 smaller businesses providing equipment and machinery.
The carrier is also equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment and systems. (Photo: PTI)