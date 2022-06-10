In Pic: Indian Air Force's formidable fighter jet fleet: Sukhoi, Tejas, Migs and More

According to a survey from the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft, the Indian Air Force is the third most powerful air force in the world.

Fighter jets are the most technologically advanced and ferocious aircraft in the world of aviation. Any country's defence is bolstered by these jets, which may alter the course of a battle in a matter of minutes. For a very long time, the Indian Air Force has relied on foreign nations such as Russia, France, and Britain for fighter jets. The following is a list of the current fighter jets that are used by the Indian Air Force.