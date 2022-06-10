In Pic: Indian Air Force's formidable fighter jet fleet: Sukhoi, Tejas, Migs and More

According to a survey from the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft, the Indian Air Force is the third most powerful air force in the world.
Fighter jets are the most technologically advanced and ferocious aircraft in the world of aviation. Any country's defence is bolstered by these jets, which may alter the course of a battle in a matter of minutes. For a very long time, the Indian Air Force has relied on foreign nations such as Russia, France, and Britain for fighter jets. The following is a list of the current fighter jets that are used by the Indian Air Force.
1. Sukhoi Su-30MKI
Developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twinjet multi-role air superiority fighter. It is a heavy fighter that can operate in any environment and over great distances. It is a derivative of the Sukhoi Su-30. Designed to meet Indian criteria, the aircraft incorporates Indian systems and avionics, along with components from France and Israel.
2. Dassault Mirage 2000
The Dassault Mirage 2000 is a French multirole, single-engine, fourth-generation jet fighter manufactured by Dassault Aviation and operated by many countries around the world. It was developed in the late 1970s as a lightweight fighter. In response to Pakistan purchasing Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter planes, India ordered 36 single-seat Mirage-2000 and 4 twin-seat Mirage 2000 in 1982. As a result of the victory against Pakistan in the Kargil war, India bought an additional 10 Mirage 2000 fighter jets.
3. Dassault Rafale
The Dassault Rafale is a French multirole fighter aircraft that is developed and manufactured by Dassault Aviation. It has a canard delta wing desing and is powered by twin Snecma M88 engines. The Rafale was one of the six aircraft participating in the Indian MRCA competition for 126 multirole fighters. Currently, Dassault Rafale is the most sophisticated fighter aircraft of the Indian Air force and India deploys 36 fighters.
4. Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29
The Soviet Union developed the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29, a twin-engine fighter aircraft, in the 1970s. The MiG-29's first overseas client was the Indian air force, which bought 66 of the aircraft. The aircraft has received several upgrades since it was first introduced to the IAF in 1985, including the installation of new avionics, subsystems, engines, and radars. India's Air Force deployed Indian MiG-29s extensively in the 1999 Kargil War in Kashmir as fighter escorts for Mirage 2000s using laser-guided bombs to strike targets.
5. HAL Tejas
Developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the HAL Tejas is an Indian, single-engine, delta wing, light multi-role fighter built for the Indian Air Force . The IAF has placed an order for 40 Tejas Mark 1 and 83 Tejas Mark 1A, as well as Tejas trainer aircraft.
6. SEPECAT Jaguar
The SEPECAT Jaguar is a twin-jet attack aircraft that was developed jointly by the United Kingdom and France and had its first flight in 1968. 1978 was the year when IAF became the single biggest buyer. The deal included the construction of 40 Jaguars in Europe as well as the license-building of 120 aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
7. Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21
The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 is a supersonic jet fighter and interceptor aircraft, designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union. In 1961, the Indian Air Force (IAF) opted to purchase the MiG-21 over several other Western competitors. As part of the deal, the Soviet Union offered India full transfer of technology and rights for local assembly.
8. BAE Systems Hawk
The BAE Systems Hawk is a single-engine, jet-powered advanced trainer aircraft that was developed in the United Kingdom by BAE Systems. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited manufactures the Hawk under licence in India (HAL). A centreline gun pod, such as the 30 mm ADEN cannon, two under-wing pylons, and up to four hardpoints are provided in HWAK. These are all meant to be used for mounting armaments and other equipment.