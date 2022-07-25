In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India, gets 21-gun salute at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Droupadi Murmu created history today by being sworn in as the first tribal President of India, and the youngest to assume the post.

President Droupadi Mumru on Monday received a ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan after being sworn in as the 15th President of India. Former President Ram Nath Kovind was also present with her during the ceremony.

She was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna. She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year term ended on Sunday. Other national leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.