In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India, gets 21-gun salute at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Droupadi Murmu created history today by being sworn in as the first tribal President of India, and the youngest to assume the post.
President Droupadi Mumru on Monday received a ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan after being sworn in as the 15th President of India. Former President Ram Nath Kovind was also present with her during the ceremony.
She was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna. She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year term ended on Sunday. Other national leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.
1. Droupadi Murmu becomes the youngest President of India
Addressing the nation after being sworn in as the President of India, Mumru stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence. (Photo - ANI)
2. First tribal woman to assume post of President
In her first address to the country as President, Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to hold the country’s highest constitutional office said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians. (Photo - ANI)
3. Murmu’s first address as President
"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said. (Photo - ANI)
4. Droupadi Murmu talks about importance of freedom fighters
The President also said that the country needs to speed up the efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India. Murmu said that the country has elected her as the President at a crucial time when India is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
5. From a small village to Rashtrapati Bhawan
Emphasizing her journey from a small village to the top position in the country, she said, "I started my life journey from a small tribal village in Odisha. From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college. I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from the Ward Councilor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy."
(With ANI inputs)