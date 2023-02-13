Search icon
4 years of Pulwama attack: WhatsApp messages, quotes to salute Martyrs of ghastly terror act

Remembering the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs, here are some quotes honouring the Indian jawans:

Four years ago, on February 14, 2019, a convoy of 78 vehicles was attacked on National Highway 44. This convoy was carrying over 2500 Indian security personnel from Jammu to Srinagar, killing 40 Indian CRPF personnel and many were injured.  It was the deadliest terror attack on India's security personnel in Kashmir since 1989. Jaish-e-Mohammed, a militant group with roots in Pakistan took responsibility for the attack and posted a video of the assailant Adil Ahmad Dar, a 22-year-old man. 

This gave rise to immense tension between the neighbouring countries and a few days later, India's security forces carried out a counter-terror airstrike. Several Indian Air Force jets bombed the terror camps of Jaish in Balakot on February 26, killing nearly 500 terrorists. 

Fours of years have passed but the day is still marked as one of the darkest in India's history. Remembering the sacrifice of the martyrs, here are some quotes honouring the Indian jawans:

Hero arrived home
Wrapped in tricolor, shiny metals stuck to chest. A hero arrived home in a casket full of depth. Jai Hind! (Photo: PTI)

 

Weeping tricolor
Roses above the coffins are screaming angrily, tricolor around our soldier is weeping silently. Salute to all CRPF jawans of Pulwama attack. Jai Hind!(Photo: PTI)

 

Laashen kaha hain?
Laashen kaha hain, kafan lapetne ke liye, chithade chug raha hoon, tirange mein sametane ke liye. Jai Hind! (Photo: PTI)

 

CRPF Jawans
Somewhere people were celebrating their Valentine’s Day with red roses. Miles away, the CRPF Jawans were battling for their Bharat Mata with red blood. Jai Hind! (Photo: PTI)

 

Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
