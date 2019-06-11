While party supporters put up a rail blockade at the Bhyabla station, the blockade was removed after two and a half hours allowing movement of the stranded trains due to the protest.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) observed a 12-hour bandh in Basirhat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday to register their protest against the killings of two of their party workers.

While party supporters put up a rail blockade at the Bhyabla station, the blockade was removed after two and a half hours allowing movement of the stranded trains due to the protest.

However, streets of Basirhat mostly bore a deserted look with buses and cars remaining off the roads.

Most stores, market complexes remained under a shut down with the bandh call.

BJP workers were seen asking shop keepers to keep their stores closed.

The internet services in Basirhat remained shut for the second day.

The party observed a ‘black day’ in several parts of the state with workers sporting a black badge in a bid to register their protest against the brutal killing of the two party workers.

Party MP from Hooghly constituency Locket Chatterjee led a protest march in Kolkata.

While addressing an administrative meeting at the state secretariat – Nabanna, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for stirring violence in the state.

She also asked the police to take immediate and stern action in cases of violence.

“The unrest in Bengal is being stirred by the BJP. Remember if there are riots in the state, centre is equally to be blamed. The problem is, I am the most vocal leader in the country and hence they are trying to muzzle my voice. But, they cannot do that,” Banerjee said, adding, “Have asked police to not allow hooliganism in the state and have advised them to take strict action.”

On the other hand, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy demanded Mamata Banerjee’s resignation from the post of a police minister.

“Police administration has completely collapsed in the state. Even TMC MLAs are complaining. Mamata Banerjee has failed in maintaining the law and order in the state, she should immediately resign from the post of a police minister,” Roy said.

On Saturday, massive clashes erupted between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers in Sandeshkhali in Basirhat located in North 24 parganas district of West Bengal, claiming as many as three lives.

Of these three, two are BJP workers and one is a TMC worker.