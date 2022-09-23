Detox: 5 ways to cleanse your kidney

A buildup of toxins and waste also may lead to kidney stones.
Kidneys are one of the most essential organs in the human body because they help remove waste, maintain fluid balance, and filter minerals and toxic substances in the blood. If the kidneys dont throw toxins and waste from the body, they will disrupt the normal function of the kidneys. A buildup of toxins and waste also may lead to kidney stones.
Here are a few ways you can use to detox your kidneys in a natural way.
1. Apple cider vinegar (Photo: pexels)
Apple cider vinegar is effective in preventing oxidative stress of the kidneys. It increases the levels of antioxidants in the body, balances blood sugar levels, and reduces blood pressure, creating optimum conditions for kidney health. Apple cider vinegar contains citric acid which dissolves kidney stones. Frequent intake of apple cider vinegar also flushes out toxins from the kidneys.
2. Watermelon (Photo: pexels)
Watermelon is the best kidney cleansing fruit that you must include in your detoxifying diet. Watermelon is 93% water by weight, which means that it will help the body to flush the kidneys, which aids in removing very small stones. It is an outstanding source of potassium, which is a mineral salt that helps dissolve kidney stones allowing the residue to be passed.
3. Water (Photo: pexels)
Every single organ requires water to function, and the kidneys are no exception. With filtration as the primary role, kidneys require water to make urine, which is what carries toxins and wastes out of the body. A low urine volume is linked with kidney dysfunction, including the formation of kidney stones.
4. Lemon juice (Photo: pexels)
Lemon juice is naturally acidic and increases citrate levels in urine, hence discouraging the formation of kidney stones. Lemon juice also filters blood and flushes out wastes and other toxins. Daily intake of diluted lemon juice reduces the rate of kidney stone formation and dissolves calcium oxalate crystals, which is the most common constituent of kidney stones.
5. Apple (Photo: pexels)
The kidneys and liver are important organs that help process and filter out food, alcohol, medications, and other substances that enter the
body. Kidney cleansing foods like Apples are rich in fiber and antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory compounds that help improve kidney function.
6. Kidney beans (Photo: pexels)
Kidney beans not only resemble the kidneys but also remove waste and toxins from the kidney and flush out kidney stones effectively. Kidney beans are rich in Vitamin B, fiber, and several minerals which help to clean the kidney and boost the function of the urinary tract.