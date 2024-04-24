Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for Phase 2 polling ends today, check list of restrictions

During the last 48 hours, any gathering of people or organizing of public meetings will not be allowed.

Campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 ends on Wednesday, 48 hours (5 pm) before polling in 89 constituencies spread across 13 states held on April 26. During the last 48 hours, any gathering of people or organizing of public meetings will not be allowed. The ongoing general elections are being held in seven phases. The first phase of polls were held on April 19. The last phase is scheduled on June 1 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

What restrictions come into effect after campaigning ends?

The use of loudspeakers and organizing of rallies and processions are prohibited.

No kind of performance including cinema, TV shows, advertisements, music events, dramas, and other similar displays, opinion polls, poll surveys, and exit polls, that could influence the election outcome is allowed.

A dry day has been declared for the 48 hours until the completion of voting, banning the distribution and sale of alcohol.

Exit polls are prohibited until half an hour after the last phase of voting is completed.

Actions like the illegal transfer of money, offering freebies and gifts, and distribution of alcohol, if found, will lead to severe legal action.

Violators could face imprisonment, fines, or both.

Police and enforcement agencies will continue stringent checks to prevent illegal activities.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Who is Sam Pitroda, Congress leader whose remarks on inheritance tax trigger row?