Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood



Beetroot is a delicious, earthy vegetable, which has been used historically as a food medicine Beets are one of those foods you love, and hate. The nutrient-dense superfood is getting a second look as more research reveals the beet's health-boosting effects on the mind and body. Adding more beets to your diet can help boost longevity, from aiding weight loss to preventing chronic diseases, like cancer.

Beets have a rich nutritional profile that provides a plethora of health benefits. Also known as blood turnips, beets are an excellent source of fiber, vitamin C, magnesium, and folate. The underrated vegetable is an acquired taste, but the nutritional powerhouse can add years to your lifespan if consumed on a regular basis.