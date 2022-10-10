Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood

Adding more beets to your diet can help boost longevity, from aiding weight loss to preventing chronic diseases, like cancer.
Beetroot is a delicious, earthy vegetable, which has been used historically as a food medicine Beets are one of those foods you love, and hate. The nutrient-dense superfood is getting a second look as more research reveals the beet's health-boosting effects on the mind and body. Adding more beets to your diet can help boost longevity, from aiding weight loss to preventing chronic diseases, like cancer.
Beets have a rich nutritional profile that provides a plethora of health benefits. Also known as blood turnips, beets are an excellent source of fiber, vitamin C, magnesium, and folate. The underrated vegetable is an acquired taste, but the nutritional powerhouse can add years to your lifespan if consumed on a regular basis.
1. Helps you maintain a healthy weight
Straight beetroot juice is low in calories and has virtually no fat. It's a great option for your morning smoothie to give you a nutrient and energy boost as your start your day.
2. Good for digestion
Beetroot juice with its pulp is full of fiber which helps regulate your digestive processes and also relieves constipation. Beetroot is also rich in betaine, which is an agent thought to be beneficial for good digestive health. It is said that betaine increases stomach acid levels, in order to improve digestion. A glass of beetroot juice is also a great home remedy for an upset stomach.
3. Reduces Inflammation
Inflammation is usually a sign of your immune system acting up in response to trauma or infection. But the symptoms, which include redness, swelling, and pain, can cause a lot of discomforts. Ingesting beetroot juice has been shown to reduce inflammation.
Beetroot juice contains betalains that exhibit anti-inflammatory properties
4. Beets Protect from Premature Aging
Although there are many products on the market that promise to protect your skin from the damage that free radicals cause, beetroot juice does an amazing job protecting it from the inside out. The antioxidants in bets protect the skin by neutralizing free radicals. The lycopene in the juice helps to keep the skin elastic while protecting it from the sun.
5. May reduce cholesterol
If you have high cholesterol, consider adding beetroot juice to your diet. A 2011 study on rats found that beetroot extract lowered total cholesterol and triglycerides and increased HDL (good) cholesterol. It also reduced oxidative stress on the liver. Researchers believe beetroot's cholesterol-lowering potential is likely due to its phytonutrients like flavonoids.
