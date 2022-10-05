Inside Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal reception Celebrities grace the bash lovebirds enjoy the day

The newly wed lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a grand star-studded reception party. The event was attended by many including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi among others. The couple made their appearance at the event in stunning ensembles.