Ayushmann Khurrana, co-star Andrea Kevichusa go all black for promotion of ‘Anek’ in Mumbai

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted with co-actor Andrea Kevichusa at the promotion of their upcoming movie ‘Anek’ in Mumbai. The actors were on their way to the ever famous ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Ayushmann went for a classic all black look for the promotion. The actor completed his comfy trousers look with a printed black bomber jacket. The young actor Andrea chose a stunning black dress for the promotion. The actor’s knee high boots and a loud pair of earrings perfectly complimented the whole outfit.