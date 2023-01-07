Search icon
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos

XXX actress Aabha Paul keeps sharing her sexy and steamy photos on her Instagram account.

  Jan 07, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Aabha Paul has appeared in the controversial web series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram. Here are some of the bikini photos of the social media sensation. (All images: Aabha Paul/Instagram)

 

1. XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in yellow bikini

XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in yellow bikini
1/5

Aabha Paul can be seen posing in front of a mirror in a yellow bikini.

2. XXX star Aabha Paul shows her tattoo

XXX star Aabha Paul shows her tattoo
2/5

Aabha Paul is seen in a butterfly-printed bikini in this sensuous photo.

3. XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her cleavage

XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her cleavage
3/5

Not just a bikini babe, Aabha Paul looks gorgeous in a saree too.

4. XXX star Aabha Paul looks extremely desirable

XXX star Aabha Paul looks extremely desirable
4/5

In this hot and bold picture, Aabha Paul looks seductive and alluring.

5. XXX star Aabha Paul is a black beauty

XXX star Aabha Paul is a black beauty
5/5

Aabha Paul raises the temperature in a black dress in this photo.

