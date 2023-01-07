XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos

XXX actress Aabha Paul keeps sharing her sexy and steamy photos on her Instagram account.
Aabha Paul has appeared in the controversial web series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram. Here are some of the bikini photos of the social media sensation. (All images: Aabha Paul/Instagram)
1. XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in yellow bikini
Aabha Paul can be seen posing in front of a mirror in a yellow bikini.
2. XXX star Aabha Paul shows her tattoo
Aabha Paul is seen in a butterfly-printed bikini in this sensuous photo.
3. XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her cleavage
Not just a bikini babe, Aabha Paul looks gorgeous in a saree too.
4. XXX star Aabha Paul looks extremely desirable
In this hot and bold picture, Aabha Paul looks seductive and alluring.
5. XXX star Aabha Paul is a black beauty
Aabha Paul raises the temperature in a black dress in this photo.