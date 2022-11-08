XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaaboo: Ekta Kapoor's bold web series that sparked controversies

Here are five web series, produced by Ekta Kapoor, that have sparked controversies due to their erotic content.
Recently, the second season of Ekta Kapoor's XXX made headlines when Supreme Court slammed the makers for 'polluting the minds of youngsters'. Here are five such shows, produced by the television queen, that have raised eyebrows due to their bold and erotic content.
1. XXX
Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the erotic comedy-drama series XXX has been in the news for the past month when Supreme Court thrashed the makers for its excessive nudity. The show features a few popular names such as Kyra Dutt, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Shantanu Maheshwari among others. The second season was titled XXX: Uncensored.
2. Bakaaboo
An erotic novelist is about to get married until a mysterious girl enters his life who claims to know his hidden secrets - this is the plot followed by the bold thriller web series Bekaaboo featuring Rajeev Siddhartha and Priya Banerjee.
3. Gandii Baat
Gandii Baat, the adult comedy show, has been the most successful for Ekta Kapoor as it has aired for six seasons on ALT Balaji. ZEE5 and MX Player removed the series from their platforms due to its bold content.
4. Ragini MMS: Returns
Ragini MMS Returns, the found footage erotic horror series, is the extension of the movie series of the same name. The second season featured ex-lovers Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, and Sunny Leone.
5. LSD - Love, Scandal and Doctors
The medical web thriller series LSD - Love, Scandal and Doctors, starring Rahul Dev, Punit Pathak, Siddharth Mennon, and Neha Hinge among others, deals with power, nepotism, sexual politics, and competition in the medical world.