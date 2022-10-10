Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals

Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shilpa Shetty gave major fashion goals on Monday.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 10, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

On Monday, Bollywood stars including Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shilpa Shetty and others were seen giving us major fashion goals in stylish outfits.

Take a look:

1. Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed
1/6

On Monday, Urfi Javed was seen wearing transparent pants, teamed up with a short top.

2. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter
2/6

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter were giving us major fashion goals during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Phone Bhoot. 

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty
3/6

Shilpa Shetty was looking pretty in casuals, she was seen waving at the paps. 

4. Nushrrat Bharuccha

Nushrrat Bharuccha
4/6

Nushrrat Bharuccha was looking stylish in a neon green colour shirt, teamed up with shorts.

5. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor
5/6

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted in casuals on Monday. 

6. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde
6/6

Pooja Hegde was looking really beautiful in a navy blue dress.

Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Raju Srivastava death: Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bollywood movies featuring late comedian
Meow Meow drug worth Rs 1000 crore seized in Gujarat: Know more about the party drug, its effects on body
Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
