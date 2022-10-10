Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals

Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shilpa Shetty gave major fashion goals on Monday.
On Monday, Bollywood stars including Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shilpa Shetty and others were seen giving us major fashion goals in stylish outfits.
Take a look:
1. Urfi Javed
On Monday, Urfi Javed was seen wearing transparent pants, teamed up with a short top.
2. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter were giving us major fashion goals during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Phone Bhoot.
3. Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty was looking pretty in casuals, she was seen waving at the paps.
4. Nushrrat Bharuccha
Nushrrat Bharuccha was looking stylish in a neon green colour shirt, teamed up with shorts.
5. Karisma Kapoor
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted in casuals on Monday.
6. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde was looking really beautiful in a navy blue dress.