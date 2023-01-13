From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT

Apart from Varisu and Thunivu, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has also released on OTT on Voot Select and Jio Cinema.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu were released on Wednesday and have been going steady at the box office. Even though the films are still running in the theatres, fans are eager to know about their OTT release date and which platform they will be streaming on.

Apart from Varisu and Thunivu, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha's OTT release also has fans excited. Vikram Vedha is available on Voot Select and Jio Cinema beginning today - January 13, 2023. The action-thriller movie is a joint directorial venture of Pushkar and Gayathri.

Apart from this, Telugu action-comedy Dhamaka which was released in the theatres on December 23 is all set to have its OTT premiere on Netflix on January 22 as the streaming giant announced it on its social media handles on Thursday.

Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn has also been released on OTT online in India. The sequel to Drishyam from 2015, Drishyam 2 is now available to watch and download online on Amazon Prime Video.