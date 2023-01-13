From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT

Apart from Varisu and Thunivu, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has also released on OTT on Voot Select and Jio Cinema.
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu were released on Wednesday and have been going steady at the box office. Even though the films are still running in the theatres, fans are eager to know about their OTT release date and which platform they will be streaming on.
Apart from Varisu and Thunivu, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha's OTT release also has fans excited. Vikram Vedha is available on Voot Select and Jio Cinema beginning today - January 13, 2023. The action-thriller movie is a joint directorial venture of Pushkar and Gayathri.
Apart from this, Telugu action-comedy Dhamaka which was released in the theatres on December 23 is all set to have its OTT premiere on Netflix on January 22 as the streaming giant announced it on its social media handles on Thursday.
Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn has also been released on OTT online in India. The sequel to Drishyam from 2015, Drishyam 2 is now available to watch and download online on Amazon Prime Video.
1. Hrithik Roshan- Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha OTT release date
One of Bollywood's top releases from 2022 Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is now available on Voot Select and Jio Cinema starting today - January 13, 2023. The film is a joint directorial venture of Pushkar and Gayathri who made the 2017 Tamil film too.
2. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 OTT release date
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has been released on OTT online in India. the sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, Drishyam 2 is now available to watch and download online on Amazon Prime Video. Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna.
3. Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu OTT release date
Thalapathy's Vijay's Varisu which also stars Rashmika Mandanna has been a hot topic among moviegoers. The film was released in theatres on January 11, 2023, and now, if reports are to be believed, Varisu's digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. Varisu is likely to release in the third week of February 2023. An official confirmation about the same is awaited.
4. Ajith Kumar's Thunivu OTT release date
Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu was released along with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu on January 11, 2023. Reports suggest that digital rights of the film have been bagged by Netflix. The film would be available on Netflix by mid of February. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu for OTT.
5. Ravi Teja's Dhamaka OTT release date
Starring Ravi Teja in the double roles of Swamy Vivekananda Rao and Anand Chakravarthy, the Telugu action-comedy Dhamaka was released in the theatres on December 23 and now is all set to have its OTT premiere on Netflix on January 22, the streaming giant announced on Thursday.