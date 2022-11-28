Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses

Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Tapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan are top pan-India actresses who won hearts with their blockbuster films.

From Sonal Chauhan, Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna, actresses have given dedicated performances and won millions of hearts with their acting skills not just in Hindi films, but in movies across multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

Let's take a look at the top 7 Pan-India actresses: