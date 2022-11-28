Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses

Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Tapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan are top pan-India actresses who won hearts with their blockbuster films.
From Sonal Chauhan, Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna, actresses have given dedicated performances and won millions of hearts with their acting skills not just in Hindi films, but in movies across multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.
Let's take a look at the top 7 Pan-India actresses:
1. Kriti Sanon
Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon won hearts with her acting skills in her debut opposite Mahesh Babu in 1: Nenokkadine. Later, she moved to the Hindi film industry and has slowly and steadily moved up the ladder becoming one of the top actresses in Bollywood with great performances in Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Bachchhan Paandey.
2. Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan has predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu language films. Netizens loved her performance in films like Jannat, The Ghost, Legend. Sonal Chauhan is known to be an ace in all her projects and has been lauded time and again by the audiences and her fans. She has claimed her spot as a top Pan-India artist.
3. Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna, who starred in multiple South Indian hits such as Pushpa: The Rise, Sita Ramam, and Geetha Govindam, made her Bollywood debut this year with Goodbye.
4. Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked in films across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, had five major Bollywood releases this year namely Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputtli, Doctor G, and Thank God.
5. Tapsee Pannu
Pink actress Taapsee Pannu, who made her debut in Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, did multiple Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films.
6. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde has been a part of multiple South Indian hits such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Maharshi. She got featured in only two Hindi films to date, but she is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's comedy-drama Cirkus.
7. Tamanna Bhatia
Tamanna Bhatia is an Indian actress who appears primarily in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Tamannaah has done more than 65 films in three languages.