Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

HD Kumaraswamy breaks his silence on Prajwal Revanna's loss in Hassan: 'People have shown...'

Meet actor, who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, still struggled to get work; then...

Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

Lok Sabha Election Results: Delhi's DDU Marg likely be closed for traffic due to AAP, BJP gatherings, advisory issued

The two parties have their national headquarters on the road near ITO.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results: Delhi's DDU Marg likely be closed for traffic due to AAP, BJP gatherings, advisory issued
(Image source: ANI)
The Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid using the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, anticipating a gathering of the workers of the BJP and AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results.
The two parties have their national headquarters on the road near ITO.
"In view of expected gathering of supporters of various political parties at DDU Marg, traffic diversions, restrictions will be effective at Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO Chowk) and DDU Marg. Kindly follow the advisory," the Delhi Traffic Police in an advisory said.
The advisory said the DDU road may be closed completely for traffic and advised commuters to use alternate Ranjeet Singh Marg, Minto Road, and JLN Marg.
The advisory said the party supporters are also advised to park their vehicles on Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Shanti Van and walk to the headquarters.

