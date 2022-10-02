Ponniyin Selvan: Characters from Kalki's novel portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in historical epic

As Mani Ratnam's magnum opus has stormed theatres worldwide, here's a look at the characters from Kalki's novel being played by the leading cast.

Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has opened to a thunderous response at the box office with earnings of more than Rs 80 crore worldwide on its first day of release, i.e. September 30. PS 1 is the first part of the two-part film series adapted by Mani Ratnam from Kalki Krishnamurthy's iconic novel of the same name released in five volumes in 1955. The epic historical fiction epic is based on the war of succession for one of the longest ruling dynasties in world history - the Cholas.

The film boasts of a huge ensemble cast comprising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha among others. Here's a look at the characters from the Ponniyin Selvan novel being portrayed by these actors on the big screen. (All images: Twitter)