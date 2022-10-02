Ponniyin Selvan: Characters from Kalki's novel portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in historical epic

As Mani Ratnam's magnum opus has stormed theatres worldwide, here's a look at the characters from Kalki's novel being played by the leading cast.
Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has opened to a thunderous response at the box office with earnings of more than Rs 80 crore worldwide on its first day of release, i.e. September 30. PS 1 is the first part of the two-part film series adapted by Mani Ratnam from Kalki Krishnamurthy's iconic novel of the same name released in five volumes in 1955. The epic historical fiction epic is based on the war of succession for one of the longest ruling dynasties in world history - the Cholas.
The film boasts of a huge ensemble cast comprising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha among others. Here's a look at the characters from the Ponniyin Selvan novel being portrayed by these actors on the big screen. (All images: Twitter)
1. Nandini - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Nandini is the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, the chancellor of the Chola kingdom. She is the brains behind the conspiracy to rebel against Sundara Chola and his children in order to conquer the throne. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrays Nandini and her mother Mandakini Devi in a dual role.
2. Aditya Karikalan - Chiyaan Vikram
Aditya Karikalan is the eldest son of Sundara Chola and is portrayed by the Anniyan fame Chiyaan Vikram in the film. A glorious warrior, he is the commander of the northern troops in the empire and leads the battle against the neighbouring kingdoms of Pandyas and Pallavas.
3. Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan - Karthi
Portrayed by Suriya's younger brother Karthi, Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan is the trusted aide and friend of Aditya Karikalan and is known for his flirtatious and witty nature. The readers and the audiences trace the entire narrative in the novel and the film through his journey.
4. Kundavai - Trisha
Kundavai, the only daughter of the king, is portrayed by Trisha. She is well aware of the politics of the region and is the most intelligent among the three siblings. She uses her strategies to save the empire from the devious games played by Aishwarya Rai's Nandini.
5. Arunmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan - Jayam Ravi
The youngest son Arunmozhi Varman is the titular character of the story as he is fondly called Ponniyin Selvan, i.e. Son of the Kaveri river. He later became the most powerful king in South India. Jayam Ravi portrays Arunmozhi Varman in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus.
6. Prakash Raj - Sundara Chola
Sundara Chola, who is bedridden at his capital city Tanjore, is the reigning emperor of the Chola empire and the father of three siblings Aditya Karakalan, Kundavai, and Arunmozhi Varman. He is portrayed by the multiple National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj.