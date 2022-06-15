Search icon
Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna: Know whopping fee South actresses charge per film

Let us tell you about the highest-paid South actresses namely Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others.

  • Jun 15, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

South films have been dominating the box office both in India and overseas. Movies such as RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and the recently released Vikram have earned crores and set new box office benchmarks. With the kind of success recent films from down South have seen at the box office worldwide, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Indian cinema has truly arrived. And since we are talking about South cinema, today, let us tell you about the highest-paid actresses namely Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others. 

1. Nayanthara

Nayanthara was recently in the news for her wedding with director-actor Vignesh Shivan. As for her fee, Nayanthara will reportedly be charging a hefty cheque of Rs 10 crore for her next with Jayam Ravi, as per a Times of India report. 

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Prabhu was recently seen in an item sing in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Owing to back to back hits and her song Oo Antava becoming a rage, the actress is now charging Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore per film, according to an India Today report. 

3. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde who was last seen in Acharya is all set to star in Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s next Jana Gana Mana opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Reportedly, the actress charges a hefty amount for each film. As per News 18, Pooja currently charges Rs 5 crore per film.

4. Rakul Preet Singh

As per News18, Rakul Preet Singh charges Rs 3.5 crore for her role in a film.

5. Tamannaah Bhatia

Known for her role in Baahubali: The Beginning, Kalloori, Oosaravelli and others, Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly takes home a remuneration of Rs 3 crore.

6. Rashmika Mandanna

As per a News 18 report, Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna charges Rs 3 crore per film.

 

7. Anushka Shetty

According to MSN, Baahubali star Anushka Shetty reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film. 

8. Keerthy Suresh

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy Suresh reportedly charges Rs 2 crore per film. 

