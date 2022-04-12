Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal engagement: Mika Singh, Sapna Choudhary and others attend ceremony

Singer and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba will tie the knot with Pria Beniwal on April 16.
Singer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Millind Gaba is all set to tie the knot with ladylove Pria Beniwal on 16th April. The couple threw a sangeet and cocktail bash yesterday for their guests and they looked stunning together. The occasion was graced by Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai among others.
Take a look:
1. Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal
Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal were looking stunning together on their special day.
2. Millind Gaba
Millind Gaba was looking very handsome in shimmery black suit pants.
3. Engagement ceremony
Millind Gaba's engagement ceremony was attended by many celebrities including Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai.
4. Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal exchanging rings
Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal exchanged rings in a dreamy way. (Image credit: Millind Gaba/Instagram)
5. Sapna Choudhary, Suyyash Rai
Sapna Choudhary was seen wearing a beautiful pink lehenga while Suyyash Rai was donning a black outfit at Millind Gaba's engagement ceremony.