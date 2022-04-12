Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal engagement: Mika Singh, Sapna Choudhary and others attend ceremony

Singer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Millind Gaba is all set to tie the knot with ladylove Pria Beniwal on 16th April. The couple threw a sangeet and cocktail bash yesterday for their guests and they looked stunning together. The occasion was graced by Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai among others.

Take a look: