Keerthy Suresh sizzles in shimmery saree at Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event

Take a look at the recent stunning photos of the South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh.

  • May 10, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh, who predominantly works in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, dropped beautiful photos in a glittery saree on her Instagram on Monday, May 9. Have a look at the pictures here. (All Images: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)

1. Keerthy Suresh's glamorous photos

Keerthy Suresh's glamorous photos
1/7

Keerthy Suresh looked glamorous in the shimmery saree that the actress wore for the pre-release event of her upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

2. Keerthy Suresh's outfit

Keerthy Suresh's outfit
2/7

Keerthy Suresh's shimmery saree is from Falguni Shane Peacock, the luxury fashion brand founded by designer couple Falguni and Shane Peacock.

3. Fans call her 'icon of beauty'

Fans call her 'icon of beauty'
3/7

Keerthy Suresh's fans showered their love for the actress in the comments section calling her 'an icon of beauty' and 'eternal queen of film industry'.

4. Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata
4/7

Keerthy Suresh portrays Kalaavathi in the Telugu film opposite Mahesh Babu in the lead. The action-comedy is scheduled to release on May 12.

5. Keerthy Suresh is a National Award winner

Keerthy Suresh is a National Award winner
5/7

Keerthy Suresh won the National Film Award for Best Actress for playing the veteran actress Savitri in the 2018 biographical drama Mahanati.

6. Keerthy Suresh in Saani Kaayidham

Keerthy Suresh in Saani Kaayidham
6/7

Keerthy Suresh's recent film Saani Kaayidham premiered on Amazon Prime Video India on May 6 and the revenge drama met with positive reviews.

7. Keerthy Suresh's huge social media presence

Keerthy Suresh's huge social media presence
7/7

Keerthy Suresh has 12.7 million followers on Instagram with whom she keeps sharing moments from her personal and professional life.

