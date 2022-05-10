Keerthy Suresh sizzles in shimmery saree at Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event

Take a look at the recent stunning photos of the South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh.
Keerthy Suresh, who predominantly works in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, dropped beautiful photos in a glittery saree on her Instagram on Monday, May 9. Have a look at the pictures here. (All Images: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)
1. Keerthy Suresh's glamorous photos
Keerthy Suresh looked glamorous in the shimmery saree that the actress wore for the pre-release event of her upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
2. Keerthy Suresh's outfit
Keerthy Suresh's shimmery saree is from Falguni Shane Peacock, the luxury fashion brand founded by designer couple Falguni and Shane Peacock.
3. Fans call her 'icon of beauty'
Keerthy Suresh's fans showered their love for the actress in the comments section calling her 'an icon of beauty' and 'eternal queen of film industry'.
4. Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Keerthy Suresh portrays Kalaavathi in the Telugu film opposite Mahesh Babu in the lead. The action-comedy is scheduled to release on May 12.
5. Keerthy Suresh is a National Award winner
Keerthy Suresh won the National Film Award for Best Actress for playing the veteran actress Savitri in the 2018 biographical drama Mahanati.
6. Keerthy Suresh in Saani Kaayidham
Keerthy Suresh's recent film Saani Kaayidham premiered on Amazon Prime Video India on May 6 and the revenge drama met with positive reviews.
7. Keerthy Suresh's huge social media presence
Keerthy Suresh has 12.7 million followers on Instagram with whom she keeps sharing moments from her personal and professional life.