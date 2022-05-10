Keerthy Suresh sizzles in shimmery saree at Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event

Take a look at the recent stunning photos of the South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh, who predominantly works in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, dropped beautiful photos in a glittery saree on her Instagram on Monday, May 9. Have a look at the pictures here. (All Images: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)