In pics: The controversial life of 'Lock Upp' contestant Poonam Pandey

In 2019, Poonam Pandey went against businessman Raj Kundra and moved to Bombay High Court. According to Poonam, she and Kundra collaborated on an app, but the latter and his associates used her content even after their contract was terminated. Kundra had defended himself against Poonam's allegation. While speaking to BT, he said, "I had invested in a company called Armsprime Media last year, which makes apps for celebrities. I am not aware of the petition as I exited the venture in December 2019 with a sale to the current shareholders.”