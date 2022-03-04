In pics: The controversial life of 'Lock Upp' contestant Poonam Pandey

Here is a gist of all the controversies that brought Poonam Pandey into the limelight.
Actress Poonam Pandey is currently playing the reality-show 'Lock Upp,' but there are multiple reasons or controversies that gained her this reality show. In the show, Poonam confessed that she created controversies to grab the limelight, and she was unaware of many things. Now, let's take a look at all the controversies related to Pandey. (All image source: Poonam Pandey Instagram)
1. Promise to strip for Team India
This was the first instance where model Poonam Pandey fogged the limelight. In 2011, Poonam promised that if India won the World Cup, she will strip naked. However, after India's victory, the BCCI did not allow Poonam not to strip.
2. The ban of 'Nasha'
Two years after her first stint, Poonam managed to grab her Bollywood debut movie 'Nasha.' The film was panned by critics and masses, and reportedly, the film was banned in a few places.
3. Arrest for naked photoshoot
Pandey was arrested in November 2020 in North Goa for allegedly shooting a vulgar photoshoot. A women's wing party filed a complaint against Poonam for allegedly shooting a 'porn.'
4. The bitter marriage with Sam Bombay
Poonam surprised everyone by announcing her wedding with Sam Bombay, However, soon after her wedding, Poonam complaint about her husband against molestation and physical assault. Sam was arrested by Goa police. Last year, the couple was in news again, and the actress filed an FIR against Bombay on the basis of physical assault and harassment. The duo parted their ways, and Poonam talked about her abusive marital relationship on 'Lock Upp'
5. Poonam's fight with Raj Kundra
In 2019, Poonam Pandey went against businessman Raj Kundra and moved to Bombay High Court. According to Poonam, she and Kundra collaborated on an app, but the latter and his associates used her content even after their contract was terminated. Kundra had defended himself against Poonam's allegation. While speaking to BT, he said, "I had invested in a company called Armsprime Media last year, which makes apps for celebrities. I am not aware of the petition as I exited the venture in December 2019 with a sale to the current shareholders.”