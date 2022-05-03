Rising above hardships to become India’s youngest IAS officer: UPSC success story of Ansar Shaikh

5/5

Ansar Shaikh tells UPSC aspirants that they should question themselves as to why they want to be in the system. IAS aspirants who compete with lakhs of others giving the exam are choosing the incorrect direction. “Your only competition is you. So, get rid of all of your pessimistic thoughts and success will come your way,” Shaikh was quoted by The Better India. He also states that poverty doesn’t have a correlation with success. Hard work and determination towards the goal is the only thing that matters, not the background of the aspirant.

Pics Courtesy: Instagram screengrab/ Ansar Shaikh @i_am_ansarshaikh

READ | My name is Shaikh: UPSC rank holder says he had to give Hindu name to find accommodation