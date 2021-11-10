Search icon
Know inspiring story of IPS officer Merin Joseph, who brought back rape accused from Saudi Arabia

IPS Success Stories: Merin Joseph got 188th rank in the UPSC exam and became IPS in 2012.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 10, 2021, 08:12 AM IST

In 2019, Kollam Police Commissioner and IPS officer Merin Joseph left for Saudi Arabia to nab a child-rape accused, who had fled Kerala and gone to Riyadh. The case pertained to 2017 when the 38-year-old accused, Sunil Kumar Bhadran, a native of Kollam in Kerala, had raped a 13-year-old girl in 2017. He raped the girl, his friend’s niece, for three months.

It was only in June 2019, when Joseph tumbled upon the two-year-old case while reviewing pending cases of crime against women after taking charge as Commissioner of Kollam.

1. Born in Kerala

1/5

Born on 20 April 1990 in Kerala, Merin Joseph wanted to become an IPS from childhood. 

2. Secured AIR 188 in UPSC 2012

2/5

Merin was a promising student and was trained at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Merin Joseph got 188th rank in UPSC exam and became IPS in 2012.

3. Inspiring journey

3/5

Merin became the youngest officer on the list of people To lead the Indian Delegates for The Y20 Summit. 

4. Interest in the rape-accused case

4/5

When asked about her interest in the case, Merin had told a leading news portal, "No one was really familiar with the extradition procedures as it had not been done in the past. Also, cases related to women and children are pretty close to my heart. I take special interest in solving them."

5. Marriage

5/5

She got married to Kerala based Psychiatrist Dr Chris Abraham. 

Photos: Merin Joseph/Facebook

