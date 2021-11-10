Know inspiring story of IPS officer Merin Joseph, who brought back rape accused from Saudi Arabia

IPS Success Stories: Merin Joseph got 188th rank in the UPSC exam and became IPS in 2012.

In 2019, Kollam Police Commissioner and IPS officer Merin Joseph left for Saudi Arabia to nab a child-rape accused, who had fled Kerala and gone to Riyadh. The case pertained to 2017 when the 38-year-old accused, Sunil Kumar Bhadran, a native of Kollam in Kerala, had raped a 13-year-old girl in 2017. He raped the girl, his friend’s niece, for three months.

It was only in June 2019, when Joseph tumbled upon the two-year-old case while reviewing pending cases of crime against women after taking charge as Commissioner of Kollam.