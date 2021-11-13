Meet IAS officer Ritika Jindal, who secured AIR 88 in UPSC exam while looking after ailing father

6/6

While taking care of the ailing father, it was very difficult for Ritika to prepare for the UPSC exam. In an interview, she said, "I come from a small city with very limited infrastructure and resources. Every time my father was unwell, we had to take him to Ludhiana for treatment and I had to go to the hospital with him." She said, "Seeing my father fighting for life gave me a lot of strength and I worked hard for the exam."