Yearender 2021: Cricketers who retired from international game this year

The cricketers who give their whole life to the game, and when they announce their retirement, it would surely be one of the toughest decisions to make. As all enter the new year, these cricketers have also decided to enter the second innings of their lives leaving the game of cricket behind.
1. Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga
Known to be a naturally gifted left-hander, Upul Tharanga was also a handy wicketkeeper. The cricketer, who had on February 23, announced his retirement on Twitter, had made his debut in 2005. Although he made a quiet start to his career, he had amassed over 300 runs against England in five ODIs in 2006.
Tharanga played 31 Tests, 235 ODIs and 26 T20Is and was most impactful in ODIs with 6951 runs in 235 matches at an average of 33.74 with 15 tons and 37 half-centuries.
He had played a pivotal role for Sri Lanka in the 2011 Cricket World Cup where they finished runners-up. The southpaw had scored 325 runs in nine matches, including two centuries.
I have decided to retire from international cricket pic.twitter.com/xTocDusW8A— Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) February 23, 2021
2. South Africa's AB de Villiers
After giving fans the joy of watching him play, Mr 360 - AB de Villiers - announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on November 19. While the batter had earlier retired from international cricket, but he had continued to ply his trade in T20 Leagues across the globe. De Villiers' announcement means he has ended his association with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The South African superstar had taken to Twitter and announced his retirement "from all cricket", saying that at the age of 37, the "flame no longer burns so brightly".
De Villiers had last played an international match in April 2018 - a Test against Australia in Johannesburg and his last ODI game was against India at Centurion on February 16, 2018, while he last turned up for his country in the shortest format on October 29, 2017.
It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021
Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli
3. India's Harbhajan Singh
One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan had announced his retirement on December 24. The bowler had made his Test debut in 1998.
The cricketer had played a key role in the 2001 home Test series win against Steve Waugh's Australia. He had picked up 32 wickets in three Tests and had also become the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick.
The 'Turbanator' was an important player for India across formats and was even an integral part of India's triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup.
He last represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had featured in a few matches during the first phase but, did not play a game in the UAE leg of the league.
Harbhajan ended his career with 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is and also scored two Test centuries.
All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021
My heartfelt thank you Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU
4. South Africa's Dale Steyn
South Africa's Dale Steyn, who had made his international debut in 2004, had announced his retirement on August 31. The fast bowler played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is in his illustrious career of almost 16 years.
During his peak, Steyn was the most dominant pacer and had the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014.
He had played his last international game - T20I - against Australia in Johannesburg in February 2020. The quick finished as his country's highest wicket-taker in Tests with 439 scalps.
Announcement. pic.twitter.com/ZvOoeFkp8w— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 31, 2021
5. West Indies' Dwayne Bravo
All-rounder Dwayne Bravo had announced he will retire from internationals after West Indies plays its last ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 game against Australia - November 6.
"To win three ICC trophies, two (T20 World Cup) with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud of is the era of cricketers we had, we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it," he said.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler had picked up 78 wickets with his medium-fast bowling and played in 90 T20s for the Windies since making his debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 2006. He scored 1,245 runs at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 115.38.