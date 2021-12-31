Yearender 2021: Cricketers who retired from international game this year

3/5

One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan had announced his retirement on December 24. The bowler had made his Test debut in 1998.

The cricketer had played a key role in the 2001 home Test series win against Steve Waugh's Australia. He had picked up 32 wickets in three Tests and had also become the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick.

The 'Turbanator' was an important player for India across formats and was even an integral part of India's triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup.

He last represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had featured in a few matches during the first phase but, did not play a game in the UAE leg of the league.

Harbhajan ended his career with 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is and also scored two Test centuries.