World Cup 2019: From Australia lifting trophy 5 times to Sachin Tendulkar being highest scorer - here are 10 records

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is all set to be held in England and Wales from May 30, 2019, to July 14, 2019.
The 10 teams — England (hosts), Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and West Indies — will play against each other.
While the tournament gives players a large platform to showcase their talent, it also helps them improve their performance and make it big.
Here are 10 records held by players and teams at the World Cup.
1. Australia lifting trophy 5 times
Australia has so far won the World Cup five times - 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.
India and the West Indies have won it twice each while Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won once.
(Image: AFP)
2. Sri Lanka piled up Canada for 36 runs in 2003 WC
Canada met Sri Lanka in a group B encounter in the 2003 World Cup in Paarl.
Canada were shot out for 36 runs. Prabhat Nissanka took 4 wickets for 12 runs.
This is the lowest score of the tournament so far.
(Image: Reuters)
3. Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run scorer in the World Cup
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run scorer in the World Cup.
He scored 2278 runs in 45 matches, including six centuries. The Master Blaster also holds the record for making the most runs in a World Cup.
He scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup.
(Image: File Photo)
4. Ricky Ponting played most matches in WC
Australia's Ricky Ponting has played the most matches in the World Cup.
He played 46 matches while Sachin Tendulkar is at number two with 45 matches.
Ponting, as captain, has played 29 matches.
(Image: File Photo)
5. Kumar Sangakkara scored four centuries in 2015 WC
Kumar Sangakkara scored four centuries in the 2015 World Cup, which is the world record of the highest century in an edition.
Sanga against Bangladesh (105 not out), England (117 not out), Australia (104) and Scotland (124).
Prior to Kumar Sangakkara, Mark Waugh and Matthew Hayden of Australia and India's Sourav Ganguly had set a record of three-three centuries.
Waugh in 1996 World Cup, Hayden in 2007 World Cup while Sourav in 2003 World Cup.
(Image: AFP)
6. Australia scored 417/6 against Afghanistan in 2015 WC
Australian team scored 417/6 against Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup.
This is the highest team score in World Cup history.
(Image: Reuters)
7. Glenn McGrath is the most successful bowler of WC
Australia's Glenn McGrath is the most successful bowler of the World Cup.
He took part in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 world cups and in 39 matches took 71 wickets.
(Image: Reuters)
8. Martin Guptill's unbeaten 237 against West Indies in 2015 WC
New Zealand's Martin Guptill played an unbeaten 237 runs against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup.
This is the highest personal score of any batsman in this tournament.
Chris Gayle also played 215 against Zimbabwe, which is the second highest score of this tournament.
(Image: Reuters)
9. Glenn McGrath 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 WC
Australia's Glenn McGrath took 7/15 against Namibia in the 2003 World Cup.
This is the best wicket-taking bowling in the history of this tournament.
(Image: AFP)
10. Kumar Sangakkara most wickets in World Cup
Wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara took 54 victims (Catches-41, Stump-13) behind the wicket while participating in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cup.
(Image: File Photo)