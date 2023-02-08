Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Top 5 players to watch out for in the mega battle

Australia has not won a Test series in India since 2004, but this year they will be hoping to finally break that long-standing drought.
India will face Australia in a four-match Test series that kicks off February 9th in Nagpur. India have dominated the last three Test encounters between the two powerhouse sides, and under Rohit Sharma's leadership, they will be determined to keep that streak alive.
In 2017, Australia last visited India, where they lost the series 2-1 despite a dominant performance in the first Test in Pune. That Australian side was a formidable force, and they will be looking to replicate that success this time around.
Here are five players who are poised to dominate the upcoming season:
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has quickly established himself as one of India's most dependable batsmen in the longer format, becoming a cornerstone of the middle order. Despite a few years of underperformance, there is no denying that Kohli has been a dazzling performer in Test cricket, even when other star players have failed to deliver. With Rishabh Pant absent, Virat Kohli will be expected to take on the responsibility of stabilizing the innings in the middle order.
Given his impressive form, Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of India's most reliable players for the upcoming series.
2. Shubman Gill
The star Indian opening batsman has dominated the proceedings in 2023 with his spectacular performances in the white-ball format of the game. He is now eager to carry his stellar form into the Test matches, where he is likely to bat at No. 5 in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.
3. Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne has been undeniably the most prolific batsman in the Test format over the past year. If Australia is to have any chance of success in the upcoming series, his runs at number three will be absolutely essential.
However, the 28-year-old has never played in India before. In his short career thus far, he has played seven Tests in the subcontinent, where he has scored 700 runs at an average of 34.64, which is significantly lower than his average in Australia, which stands at a remarkable 70.50.
4. Ravindra Jadeja
Spin is a concept that looms large in the minds of every international batsman who visits India to play Test matches. India is fortunate to have a player like Ravindra Jadeja, who is a dual threat with both bat and ball. Jadeja's presence brings a much-needed balance to the team ahead of this highly anticipated tournament. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was sidelined for over five months due to a serious knee injury and subsequent surgery. He recently made his return in a Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu, where he took an impressive seven wickets in the second innings.
5. Nathan Lyon
Nathan Lyon's best bowling figures of 8/50 came against India in 2017 during the second Test in Bengaluru. He is currently one of the most dangerous off-spinners in the world, alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. The 35-year-old has consistently troubled Indian batters both at home and away.
Lyon has taken 34 wickets in India at an average of 30.59. However, apart from his spell in Bengaluru, the off-spinner has yet to take a series or Test match in India by storm. He has often been overshadowed by the seamers, who have taken advantage of surfaces that have favored spin bowling