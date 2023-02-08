Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Top 5 players to watch out for in the mega battle

Australia has not won a Test series in India since 2004, but this year they will be hoping to finally break that long-standing drought.

India will face Australia in a four-match Test series that kicks off February 9th in Nagpur. India have dominated the last three Test encounters between the two powerhouse sides, and under Rohit Sharma's leadership, they will be determined to keep that streak alive.

Australia have not won a Test series in India since 2004, but this year they will be hoping to finally break that long-standing drought. In 2017, Australia last visited India, where they lost the series 2-1 despite a dominant performance in the first Test in Pune. That Australian side was a formidable force, and they will be looking to replicate that success this time around.

Here are five players who are poised to dominate the upcoming season: