IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant to KL Rahul, how cricketers behave around kids - watch

Let's have a look at some cricketers enjoying their time with the kids in their respective franchises.
It is true when people say that being around kids brings out one's inner child. Especially for cricketers, who are stuck in a strict bio-bubble with not much interaction with the outside world, it surely becomes difficult.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been going on for about two months and has now entered its final stage.
1. Abhijeet Tomar
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Abhijeet Tomar was seen enjoying time with Aaron Finch's child. KKR took to their Instagram and wrote, "Sweetest supporter in the house!" and tagged Aaron Finch, his wife Amy Finch and even the cricketer.
2. KL Rahul
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has been seen with his close friend Hardik Pandya's son Agastya. On the LSG captain's birthday, Hardik shared a video of KL Rahul and his son dancing and captioned it, "Happy birthday my bro. Only love from your two favourite boys".
3. Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans' (GT) ace spinner Rashid Khan too was seen dancing along with their team captain Hardik Pandya's son Agastya. The bowler captioned the video, "Celebrating #GujaratFoundationDay with this ROCKSTAR!!"
4. Rishabh Pant
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant is a known 'babysitter', so it is not uncommon to see him around kids. In this video, the skipper is seen playing along with Ricky Ponting's son Fletcher.
He captioned the video, "Adding kabaddi and catch-catch to my resume ft. #fletcher #RP17 @delhicapitals".
5. Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a video of their captain Sanju Samson batting to a cute little bowler before he went for his net practice. The franchise captioned the video, "Sanju vs our cutest bowler".
