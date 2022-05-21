IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant to KL Rahul, how cricketers behave around kids - watch

Let's have a look at some cricketers enjoying their time with the kids in their respective franchises.

It is true when people say that being around kids brings out one's inner child. Especially for cricketers, who are stuck in a strict bio-bubble with not much interaction with the outside world, it surely becomes difficult.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been going on for about two months and has now entered its final stage.

READ | Ab de Villiers to Chris Gayle, players who could be making IPL 2023 return

But with kids in the camp surely has brought out the glow and happiness on many player's faces. Let's have a look at some cricketers enjoying their time with the kids in their respective franchises.